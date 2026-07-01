IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2026 RPNM Statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling Albuquerque, NM — Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of girls in what was a common sense ruling regarding women’s school sports teams. Please see RPNM’s statement below: Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court is a significant victory for fairness, competitive integrity, and the protection of opportunities for women and girls in athletics. By upholding state laws that reserve girls’ and women’s sports for biological females, the Court recognized that states have a legitimate interest in preserving fair competition while remaining consistent with the Constitution and Title IX. The ruling provides much-needed clarity for schools, athletic organizations, and families across the country. For generations, women fought to earn equal opportunities in athletics. Those opportunities should continue to be protected so that female athletes can compete on a level playing field, earn scholarships, set records, and pursue their athletic dreams based on fair competition. Every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, but protecting the integrity of women’s sports is also a legitimate public interest. Today’s decision affirms that these important principles can coexist under the law. This ruling is a victory for female athletes, for parents who have advocated for fairness, and for states seeking to preserve the purpose of women’s sports. It is an important step toward ensuring that future generations of girls continue to have equal opportunities to compete and succeed. ###

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