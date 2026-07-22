Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,929 in the last 365 days.

RPNM responds to KOAT on the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

REQUEST FOR COMMENT
July 20, 2026

RPNM responds to KOAT on the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act:

“Under Democrat leadership, New Mexico has one of the highest housing cost burdens in the entire country. While we applaud the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, it’s important to remember that Democrats have presided over a housing shortage that has become a crisis, crushing middle and low-income New Mexicans who are looking for housing. This is yet another example of how Democrats are actively failing our state and why it’s so important for New Mexicans to vote Republican on November 3.”

– Interim Chairman, Mike Nelson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RPNM responds to KOAT on the passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.