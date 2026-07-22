REQUEST FOR COMMENT

July 21, 2026 RPNM responds to KOAT on a piece of legislation introduced by Rep. Veronica Escobar relating to border security: “We are grateful to the Trump administration for being the most pro-border administration in American history. Border states such as New Mexico have carried a heavy burden as they have been forced to deal with the brunt of illegal immigration and the crime that comes with it, while Democrats have done nothing to help them. Imagine how much safer our communities would be if Democrats spent even a fraction of their time working with President Trump rather than against him on this issue.” – Interim Chairman, Mike Nelson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.