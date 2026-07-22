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RPNM responds to the NY Post on New Mexico Democrats choosing to opt out of certain tax breaks in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”

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July 22, 2026

RPNM responds to the NY Post on New Mexico Democrats choosing to “opt out” of certain tax breaks in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill:”

“The tax breaks in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” were designed to bring relief to hardworking New Mexicans. Yet by opting out of these tax breaks, Democrats have made it more difficult for those who need them most. Under Democrat leadership, New Mexico is one of the most poorly managed states in the country, with one of the worst taxpayer returns on investment in the nation, all while state spending and taxes continue to rise. President Trump is delivering results, and it’s time Democrats let New Mexicans enjoy those results.”

– Interim Chairman, Mike Nelson

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RPNM responds to the NY Post on New Mexico Democrats choosing to opt out of certain tax breaks in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”

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