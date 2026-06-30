NEBRASKA, June 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Following SCOTUS Ruling

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement upon a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court permitting states to ban transgender girls and women from participating on female sports teams.

“Today's ruling affirms many of the actions we have taken in Nebraska through the issuance of the Women's Bill of Rights, passage of the Stand with Women Act and my support of Sen. Kauth's LB730 last session.

Men do not belong in women's sports or spaces. The Supreme Court's decision affirming the rights of states to initiate these bans is a significant victory — one that will ensure fairness and fair play in women's sports.”