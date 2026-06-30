Women in reentry program learn life lessons from wolves

Two dozen women in a reentry program recently completed a transformative 12-week journey, culminating in a profound day of connecting with wolves.

The women are all participants in Cohort 3 of the Female Community Reentry Program-Los Angeles “Wolf Lessons for Human Lives” at the Wolf Connection Sanctuary in Taft. They spent three months exploring themes of reflection, healing and personal transformation. The intensive course concluded with an immersive May 27 visit to the remote sanctuary, which serves as a safe haven for rescued wolves recovering from various forms of trauma.

The sanctuary visit began in a traditional circle where participants gathered to release the stresses of the outside world. They were encouraged to ground themselves in nature while mentally preparing for their encounters with the wolves.

Women meet wolves Wynter, Wylie Immediately following the opening circle, the women were introduced to a wolf named Wynter (shown in the video). In a rare and gentle moment of connection, participants were able to pet her. Wynter even offered affectionate kisses to several members of the group, setting a profound tone for the day ahead. From the very start, the group’s journey into the wilderness was guided by Wylie, a beloved wolf affectionately known as the sanctuary’s nanny. Leading the way, Wylie escorted the women on a symbolic hike to Chance’s Rock, named after a revered, deceased wolf honored as a sanctuary ancestor.

In a deeply emotional exercise, the women wrote on stones, listing burdens, habits and past traumas they wished to discard. One by one, they cast the rocks toward the monument, symbolically freeing themselves from their pasts.

Reentry participant N. West said it was a powerful moment.

“I learned to love myself more for who I am and know that my past doesn’t define me,” she said. “I am still a warrior.”

With Wylie continuing to guide their steps, the cohort hiked to the West Den to see the resident pack. The women later enjoyed extended interaction with Wylie in a secure turnout, experiencing firsthand the social dynamics and calming presence of the animals. The morning hike also included a quiet stop at the grave of Willow, a prominent sanctuary high-content wolf who recently passed away at the age of 16.

Learning about life, loss from wolves

After a rejuvenating lunch, the afternoon program moved to the South Wolf Den. There, staff introduced additional wolves whose specific stories of survival form the backbone of the program curriculum.

The emotional peak of the day arrived when the women read aloud personal letters dedicated to the wolves. These letters detailed their individual journeys, vulnerable reflections, and newfound senses of empowerment.

The life-altering day ended as it began — in a circle. Participants shared their final reflections, cementing the bonds they formed. They also formed bonds with the resilient animals who mirrored their own paths toward recovery.

To discover more about the rescue and rehabilitation efforts at the sanctuary, visit the Wolf Connection website.

Submitted by Parole Agent III J. Harris and Community Partnership Manager R. Dela Cruz

Division of Adult Parole Operations

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