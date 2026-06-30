Cooling Center Updates Across Cape Cod
Cooling Centers Open Across Cape Cod During Heat Event
Last Updated: June 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Several communities have opened cooling centers to provide residents with air-conditioned spaces during this week’s hot and humid weather. Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue to update this page as additional cooling centers and resources become available.
Bourne
Bourne Police Department
35 Armory Road
Buzzards Bay, MA 02532
Hours
- Tuesday, June 30 – Thursday, July 2: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Residents are welcome to cool off, charge electronic devices, and access drinking water. Food will not be provided.
Sandwich
Sandwich Center for Active Living
270 Quaker Meeting House Road
East Sandwich, MA 02537
Cooling Center Hours
- Thursday, July 2: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 3: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
On Friday, the building will be open for general use, although no programs are scheduled.
Additional Cooling Option
The Sandwich Public Library will also be open during its regular business hours on Friday, July 3, and is available as an air-conditioned public space.
Stay Safe During Extreme Heat
Barnstable County Emergency Management encourages everyone to:
- Drink water frequently—even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.
- Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
- Wear lightweight clothing and sunscreen.
- Check on older adults, young children, neighbors, and anyone without air conditioning.
- Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.
Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue coordinating with municipal emergency management partners throughout the heat event. Additional cooling centers will be added to this page as communities announce them.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.