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Cooling Center Updates Across Cape Cod

Graphic with the headline "Cooling Centers Open" in bold navy and gold text on a light background. A house icon containing an air conditioning unit with cool airflow symbolizes air-conditioned public spaces available during periods of extreme heat. Blue and gold wave accents reflect Barnstable County's branding.

Cooling Centers Open Across Cape Cod During Heat Event

Last Updated: June 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Several communities have opened cooling centers to provide residents with air-conditioned spaces during this week’s hot and humid weather. Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue to update this page as additional cooling centers and resources become available.

Bourne

Bourne Police Department
35 Armory Road
Buzzards Bay, MA 02532

Hours

  • Tuesday, June 30 – Thursday, July 2: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 3: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Residents are welcome to cool off, charge electronic devices, and access drinking water. Food will not be provided.

Sandwich

Sandwich Center for Active Living
270 Quaker Meeting House Road
East Sandwich, MA 02537

Cooling Center Hours

  • Thursday, July 2: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 3: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

On Friday, the building will be open for general use, although no programs are scheduled.

Additional Cooling Option

The Sandwich Public Library will also be open during its regular business hours on Friday, July 3, and is available as an air-conditioned public space.

Stay Safe During Extreme Heat

Barnstable County Emergency Management encourages everyone to:

  • Drink water frequently—even if you don’t feel thirsty.
  • Spend time in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.
  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
  • Wear lightweight clothing and sunscreen.
  • Check on older adults, young children, neighbors, and anyone without air conditioning.
  • Never leave children or pets unattended in a parked vehicle.

Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue coordinating with municipal emergency management partners throughout the heat event. Additional cooling centers will be added to this page as communities announce them.

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Cooling Center Updates Across Cape Cod

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