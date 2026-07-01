iDS Names Kenneth Gustafson Managing Director, Economics

iDS treats analysis as something you stand behind, not just something you hand over. The questions I care about sit where finance, data, and the law meet, and that is exactly where this team works. ” — Kenneth Gustafson, Managing Director Economics

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDS has named Kenneth Gustafson , as its newest Managing Director, expanding the expertise clients can draw on to now include economics. He joins with more than 25 years at the front of global commodity and capital markets, and steps in as iDS deepens its merits and damages work.The appointment places a seasoned practitioner alongside the firm's damages and forensic accounting experts, where the hardest questions are financial: what a loss is actually worth, how it should be measured, and whether the reasoning behind the number survives an opposing expert determined to break it.Gustafson has spent much of his career on exactly that kind of problem. He ran commodity structuring for the Americas at Citigroup and held senior roles at Shell Trading, Enron, Deutsche Bank, and Bankers Trust, valuing and structuring some of the most intricate transactions in energy and structured finance. As a Partner at Vine Advisors and founder of KEG Capital, he advised corporations, private equity firms, and counsel on valuation, economic damages, and risk, and has testified and consulted as an expert in commercial disputes."We are building iDS with intention. That means hiring people who change what we can take on, not names that fill a page," said Dan Regard, CEO and Founder of iDS. "Clients increasingly need someone who can put a number on financial harm and hold it steady under cross-examination. That is the work Ken has done, at the highest levels of the market, his entire career."The hire brings Gustafson's market and valuation work into the matters where the size of a financial claim is itself the fight, alongside the firm's existing forensic accounting and structured data teams."iDS treats analysis as something you stand behind, not just something you hand over," said Gustafson. "The questions I care about sit where finance, data, and the law meet, and that is exactly where this team works. I am looking forward to building it with them."For more on Ken Gustafson and the economics expertise now available through iDS, visit idsinc.com.About iDS: iDS is an expert-led consulting firm that helps organizations uncover, validate, and interpret digital evidence in high-stakes disputes, investigations, and regulatory matters. The firm supports engagements across discovery, merits, and damages, delivering disciplined analysis and defensible conclusions that withstand scrutiny. Built on a coordinated bench of experts and supported by structured institutional infrastructure, iDS transforms complex digital records into clarity that strengthens strategy and reduces uncertainty. As disputes become increasingly data-led and AI-influenced, iDS ensures that interpretation remains grounded in expert judgment.Truth Through Data. Where expertise leads, defensible outcomes follow.

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