iDS Recognized for a Ninth Consecutive Year by Chambers and Partners as a Leading eDiscovery Consultancy

Dan Regard named Band 1 individual for the ninth straight year as iDS cements its place among the industry's most trusted eDiscovery and data strategy firms.

Nine years of recognition is not something that happens by accident. It reflects the caliber of our people, consistency of our work, and the trust our clients place in us when the stakes are highest.” — Dan Regard, CEO and Founder, iDS

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDiscovery Solutions , Inc. ( iDS ) has earned a Band 2 ranking USA-Nationwide and a Band 4 UK-wide in Chambers and Partners ' 2026 Litigation Support Guide, marking nine consecutive years of recognition by one of the legal industry's most rigorous independent ranking authorities. This achievement reflects the firm's sustained excellence in delivering expert-driven eDiscovery, digital forensics, and data strategy services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies worldwide.Founder and CEO Dan Regard has once again been named to the Band 1 individual ranking, his ninth consecutive recognition at the highest level. This distinction places Regard among an elite group of eDiscovery consultants whose expertise, client relationships, and case impact Chambers evaluates through an independent, interview-based research process.“Nine years of recognition is not something that happens by accident. It reflects the caliber of our people, the consistency of our work, and the trust our clients place in us when the stakes are highest. We are building something rare in this industry and we are just getting started.”Dan Regard, Founder and CEO, iDiscovery SolutionsChambers and Partners rankings are determined through in-depth research and client interviews, assessing technical capabilities, responsiveness, strategic counsel, and the overall impact firms deliver in complex, high-stakes matters. iDS clients have consistently cited the firm's speed, precision, and bespoke approach as differentiating factors in their recognition.Trusted by Am Law 100 firms, multinational corporations, and government agencies, iDS transforms data from a liability into a strategic advantage, helping clients win cases, manage risk, and navigate an increasingly complex legal landscape.ABOUT iDISCOVERY SOLUTIONSiDiscovery Solutions, Inc. (iDS) is a leading eDiscovery and digital forensics consultancy serving law firms, corporations, and government agencies globally. Founded by Dan Regard, iDS combines legal acumen with advanced data science to deliver actionable insight at every stage of the litigation lifecycle. Learn more at idsincs.com.

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