Auto Driveaway Launches Arrive, Providing More Certainty to Vehicle Pick Up and Delivery

New technology enhancement gives pickup and delivery contacts the same live tracking experience they expect from rideshare. No app, no sign-up, just a link

Excellence has always been our standard. But exceptional means anticipating what people need before they think to ask for it. ” — Ray LaPrade, SVP of Technology

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Driveaway , a technology-enabled transportation and logistics company with more than 70 years of experience moving vehicles across the United States, today announced the launch of Arrive by Auto Driveaway, a real-time tracking feature that delivers live location, route, and estimated arrival time for vehicle pick up or delivery directly to the point of contact via SMS and email.Arrive activates automatically when the driver is within one hour of the destination. The recipient receives a text and email containing a secure tracking link and one click opens a mobile-friendly page showing the driver’s current location, the route being traveled, and a live ETA. No account creation. No new app installation. The link remains active for 24 hours.The experience mirrors what fleet managers, corporate clients, and pickup and delivery contacts already expect from rideshare and package delivery. The driver is on the way, but now they know exactly when they will arrive.“Excellence has always been our standard,” said Ray LaPrade, SVP of Technology for Auto Driveaway. “But exceptional means anticipating what people need before they think to ask for it. The person waiting for their vehicle to be picked up or delivered deserves the same real-time visibility that every other delivery experience provides. Arrive by Auto Driveaway is how we get there. It is not a feature update. It is a signal of where this company is headed.”Arrive requires no change to existing driver workflow and customers are not required to download any special apps or tools. Auto Driveaway serves corporate and commercial fleets, upfitters, dealerships, auctions, OEMs, and fleet management companies, with coverage across the United States and Puerto Rico.For more information, visit [autodriveaway.com/arrive[KR4.1]].###Auto Driveaway is a technology-enabled transportation and logistics company with more than 70 years of experience moving vehicles and trucks across the United States. Serving corporate and commercial fleets, upfitters, dealerships, auctions, OEMs, and fleet management companies nationwide, the company combines a professional driver network with an integrated technology platform to deliver accountable vehicle logistics at national scale. In 2026, Auto Driveaway is moving from Excellent to Exceptional.Auto Driveaway is headquartered in Lombard, Illinois. autodriveaway.com

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