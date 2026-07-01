B-Roll package highlighting a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-16's and MH-65 helicopter intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space. VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2026 Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:19 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1013015 VIRIN: 260630-D-YV939-3760 Filename: DOD_111812062 Length: 00:08:29 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 3 High-Res. Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NORAD TFR Violation NCR Response B-Roll Package, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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