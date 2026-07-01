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NORAD TFR Violation NCR Response B-Roll Package

B-Roll package highlighting a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-16's and MH-65 helicopter intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space.

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 06.30.2026
Date Posted: 06.30.2026 19:19
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1013015
VIRIN: 260630-D-YV939-3760
Filename: DOD_111812062
Length: 00:08:29
Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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Downloads: 3
High-Res. Downloads: 3

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NORAD TFR Violation NCR Response B-Roll Package

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