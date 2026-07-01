Pender County Emergency Services Merger Takes Effect July 5

Pender County has been working towards assuming operations of EMS and some fire services in the county since early 2025.

Pender County staff, Pender EMS & Fire, Penderlea Fire Department, and North Carolina Fire Chief Consulting have worked diligently on tasks related to staffing, technology support, facilities and fleet support, emergency communications, meeting state requirements, and ensuring the continuity of service delivery.

On July 5, personnel from Pender EMS & Fire will become Pender County employees with all applicable benefits. Penderlea Fire Department does not have any full-time employees. Dedicated volunteers from both Pender EMS & Fire and Penderlea Fire Department will remain active.

Assets and property used to provide emergency services will be transferred to the County for continued use.

The new Pender County Emergency Services will include a Fire Division, an EMS Division, Emergency Management, Logistics, Field Communications, Training and Professional Development, and the Fire Marshal’s Office. Pender County Emergency Services Director will oversee all operations.

Residents should not expect any changes in how emergency personnel respond to calls for service. The service delivery model will not change, and station locations and apparatus allocations will remain the same. The same dedicated personnel will be responding to emergency calls.

Over time, stations, fire apparatus, EMS vehicles, and equipment will be rebranded, so the public may see a mix of vehicles and equipment labeled as Pender EMS & Fire, Penderlea Fire, or Pender County for a time.

Pender County will continue working with all departments within the county, including volunteer and municipal, to create a long-term plan for station location and service delivery models, ensuring all our dedicated first responder agencies have a voice in the future of Pender County Emergency Services.



