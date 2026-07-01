The Forge Community Iceplex Announces Central Oregon's First Year-Round, Two-Sheet Ice Facility

Nonprofit project backed by community investment will bring championship-level ice to Bend, Oregon

The Forge is about creating a place where people feel welcome, families make memories and the community has somewhere to gather. We wanted to build something Bend would be proud of for generations.” — Julia Lehmann, Founding Donor and Board Member of The Forge

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forge Community Iceplex today announced plans for Central Oregon's first dedicated year-round ice facility, a 70,000-square-foot complex designed to serve hockey players, figure skaters, and community members of all ages and skill levels. With two NHL-regulation sheets capable of hosting simultaneous games, The Forge is positioned to become what Bend's ice community has been building toward for over two decades — a permanent, year-round home for leagues, skaters, and families at every level.The project, a debt-free 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded entirely through community investment, will be located on a seven-acre campus in Northeast Bend. The facility will feature two sheets of ice operating 365 days a year, an athletic lodge with a restaurant and bar, a pro shop, gym and training space, and event facilities capable of hosting youth and adult leagues, tournaments, and a variety of community events.Addressing a Regional Need | Central Oregon currently has no year-round dedicated ice facility. The Pavilion, Bend's only existing ice option operated by the Bend Park and Recreation District, is seasonal, with ice available approximately five months a year. Current programs operate on waitlists and turn players away before the season begins. The Forge will provide consistent, year-round access for hockey programs at every level, figure skating clubs and competitions, learn-to-skate programs for all ages, public skating sessions, and curling."Ice sports are growing across the Pacific Northwest, and communities are investing to keep up. Central Oregon has the demand, the community, and now the vision to build something that lasts. Families are scrambling for ice time, programs are turning players away, and The Forge changes that," said Derek Meyer, Board President of The Forge.A Different Model | The Forge is designed to succeed where many ice facilities have struggled. According to the NHL Greener Rinks Initiative, over 80% of ice facilities in North America are 20-plus years old with aging infrastructure, and many face closure due to debt service, high energy costs, and single-revenue-stream models. The Forge addresses these challenges through debt-free operation, diversified revenue across programs, pro shop, events, restaurant and bar, and memberships, modern energy-efficient construction built to serve generations — all funded entirely by the community."This community has been waiting for this for a long time. The demand is real, the need is real, and The Forge is the answer," said John Kromm, Founding Board Member of The Forge.More Than Ice | The Forge was designed from the beginning as a gathering place, not just a training ground — welcoming to everyone, whether or not they ever lace up a skate."Beyond the ice, The Forge is about creating a place where people feel welcome, where families make memories, friendships deepen, and the community has somewhere to truly gather. We wanted to build something Bend would be proud of for generations," said Julia Lehmann, Founding Donor and Board Member of The Forge.Capital Campaign Underway | The Forge has launched a capital campaign with a goal of $40 million. To date, the project has secured $10 million, representing 25% of the total project cost. A site has been selected in Northeast Bend. Naming opportunities and founding donor recognition are available at multiple investment levels. Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the project can learn more at TheForgeIce.com/support.About The Forge Community Iceplex | The Forge Community Iceplex is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization building Central Oregon's first year-round, two-sheet ice facility. Located in Bend, Oregon, The Forge will serve hockey players, figure skaters, and community members of all ages through programs, public skating, leagues, tournaments, and community events. The project is funded entirely through community investment and will operate debt-free. For more information, visit TheForgeIce.com.

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