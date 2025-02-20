Sera Custom Integrators, a Division of Stereo Planet, Expands Services to Include Commercial AV and Security Solutions

Sera Custom Integrators today announced its expansion into commercial audiovisual (AV) and security solutions.

By leveraging our expertise in residential automation and technology integration, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver solutions for businesses that combine functionality with aesthetic excellence.” — Jon Houston

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sera Custom Integrators , a division of Stereo Planet based in Bend, Oregon, today announced its expansion into commercial audiovisual (AV) and security solutions. This strategic growth builds upon the company’s established reputation in residential automation and marks a significant evolution in the scope of services offered to both homes and businesses.The expansion includes comprehensive commercial AV solutions and advanced security systems, such as door access control, intrusion/burglar alarms, surveillance systems, and integrated AV setups. Sera is also an Alarm.com dealer and offers monitoring services to ensure complete protection for commercial and residential properties alike."This expansion is a natural progression for Sera Custom Integrators," said Jon Houston, General Manager. "By leveraging our expertise in residential automation and technology integration, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver solutions for businesses that combine functionality with aesthetic excellence."Sera’s Commercial AV Services Include:Integrated meeting and conference roomsControl systems for managing AV devices and environmentsInstalled sound systems for optimal audio qualitySound masking for enhanced privacyRoom and desk scheduling systems for efficient workspace managementWireless collaboration for seamless team communicationPresentation spaces with advanced audiovisual technologiesVoice communications for enhanced connectivityLarge venue and house of worship AV setupsPaging systems for clear and reliable announcementsSera’s Security Services Include:State-of-the-art door access control to manage building entryIntrusion/burglar alarms to protect against unauthorized accessAdvanced surveillance systems for constant monitoringIntegrated security solutions for seamless protectionRemote monitoring for added securityThis expansion is in response to the growing demand for professional-grade AV and security solutions in the commercial sector. Sera remains committed to providing customized solutions, delivering a signature approach to technology integration for both residential and commercial spaces.For more information about Sera's new commercial AV and security services, visit seracustomintegrators.com or call 541-382-9062.About Sera Custom IntegratorsSera Custom Integrators, a division of Stereo Planet, is a leading technology integration company based in Bend, Oregon. Specializing in custom automation solutions for homes and businesses, Sera combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design to create sophisticated, user-friendly environments. The company’s expansion into commercial AV and security services reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the technology integration industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.