Metriq Health Opens in Thousand Oaks, Bringing Physician-Led Hormone Care to Southern California

Precision medicine clinic launches as regulatory shifts and rising patient demand reshape hormone therapy

We partner with patients to understand their goals, then use data to guide every decision. This isn't about a prescription—it's about measurable outcomes and protocols that evolve as your body does.” — Eileen Higham, Chief Executive Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metriq Health , a physician-led precision medicine clinic specializing in hormone optimization, has opened in Thousand Oaks, California. The clinic focuses on personalized medical treatment for conditions including menopause, perimenopause, and testosterone deficiency, serving adults seeking data-driven approaches to long-term health, performance, and vitality. The clinic was founded by physician Dr. Tom Anderson and biotechnology executive Eileen Higham, PhD.More than 1 million women enter menopause each year in the United States, yet studies estimate that more than 80% of women experiencing menopause symptoms never receive medical treatment. Only about 30% of men with clinically low testosterone are diagnosed or treated, highlighting a substantial gap between patient need and access to specialized hormone care.As healthspan medicine gains mainstream attention, hormone health is increasingly viewed as a foundational component of long-term metabolic, cognitive, and cardiovascular health.The launch comes at a pivotal moment as the regulatory and clinical landscape around hormone therapy continues to evolve. In 2025, the FDA updated labeling requirements for testosterone products, removing longstanding cardiovascular warnings following new evidence reviews. Updated guidance around menopausal hormone therapy has likewise reflected evolving evidence on safety, efficacy, and long-term health outcomes."The scientific understanding of hormone therapy has evolved significantly over the past decade," said Dr. Tom Anderson, Chief Medical Officer of Metriq Health. "Yet most physicians receive little formal training in menopause care or testosterone management. Our goal is to provide the level of expertise and individualized care these patients deserve."Precision Medicine, Personalized Protocols | Metriq Health's approach centers on individualized care delivered directly by board-certified physicians:-Physician-led care—Board-certified physicians manage every patient from evaluation through ongoing optimization-Comprehensive diagnostics—Advanced biomarker testing spanning hormones, metabolism, inflammation, and cardiovascular markers-Individualized protocols—Treatment plans engineered for each patient's unique physiology-Structured monitoring—Regular reassessment and protocol refinement based on objective data and clinical response"Hormonal health plays a central role in energy, cognition, metabolism, and long-term disease risk," said Eileen Higham, Chief Executive Officer of Metriq Health. "Our goal is to combine rigorous diagnostics with individualized treatment so patients can make informed decisions about their health and see measurable improvements over time."A Shifting Landscape | Demand for hormone optimization care has increased rapidly in recent years. Between 2018 and 2022, testosterone prescriptions rose 27%, with the sharpest increase—58%—among men ages 35 to 44. The FDA's February 2025 decision to remove cardiovascular warnings from testosterone products has further expanded access. In late 2025, the FDA announced similar changes for menopausal hormone therapy.Yet provider readiness has not kept pace. Fewer than 7% of medical residents report feeling prepared to treat menopausal patients, and hormone optimization remains largely absent from primary care training."Patients are increasingly informed and proactive about their hormonal health," Dr. Anderson noted. "Metriq Health exists to meet that demand with the expertise it deserves."Serving Southern California | The clinic serves patients throughout the Conejo Valley and greater Los Angeles region, including Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, and Calabasas, as well as patients traveling from Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Los Angeles County.About Metriq Health | Metriq Health is a physician-led precision medicine clinic specializing in bioidentical hormone therapy , menopause care, and testosterone optimization. The practice combines advanced diagnostics, individualized treatment protocols, and continuous monitoring to support optimal hormonal health and long-term vitality. Metriq Health is based in Thousand Oaks, California, and serves patients throughout Southern California. Learn more at metriq.health.

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