Oregon's Premier In-Home Care Provider Expands Into Southern Oregon, Bringing White-Glove Caregiving to the Rogue Valley

Caring for Others — a family-owned Oregon in-home care company serving the state since 2007 — officially opens Caring for Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for Others , one of Oregon's most trusted in-home care providers, has announced the launch of Caring for Rogue Valley, a new location serving the Medford metro area and a 60-mile radius throughout Southern Oregon. The expansion marks another milestone for the family-owned company, which has spent nearly two decades building a reputation for compassionate, high-quality in-home care across the state.Caring for Rogue Valley is headquartered at 902 Chevy Way, Medford, OR 97504, and will serve clients in Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, Jacksonville, White City, Eagle Point, Talent, Phoenix, and surrounding areas. The office is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with on-call support available on weekends. New and prospective clients can reach the team at 541.414.2324."We know that families in Southern Oregon deserve the same level of care and dignity that we've delivered across Oregon for nearly 20 years. Caring for Rogue Valley is our commitment to this community — personal, professional, and premium care with no long-term contracts and no compromises."A Comprehensive Care Model Built for Southern Oregon Families | Caring for Rogue Valley offers the full suite of in-home care services that has made Caring for Others the trusted choice of Oregon families for nearly two decades. Services include personal care assistance, medication management, meal preparation, light housekeeping, companionship, transportation, memory care support for clients living with Alzheimer's or dementia, and respite care for family caregivers who need a break.What sets Caring for Rogue Valley apart in the Southern Oregon market is its hallmark approach: white-glove service, free in-home consultations, personalized care plans, and a firm commitment to no long-term contracts. Unlike franchise operators, Caring for Others is locally operated and personally accountable to every client it serves.Payment Options and Accessibility | Caring for Rogue Valley accepts a wide range of payment options to ensure care is accessible to all Southern Oregon families, including private pay, Medicaid, veterans’ benefits, and long-term care insurance. The care team assists families in navigating insurance paperwork and payment plans, and all pricing is fully transparent with no hidden fees.Now Hiring in the Rogue Valley | Alongside its service launch, Caring for Rogue Valley is actively recruiting compassionate, skilled caregivers and administrative professionals to join its growing team. Caring for Others is known for hiring only the caliber of caregiver it would trust with its own family — and offers meaningful careers with community impact. Open positions can be found at caringforothers.com/caregiver-jobs.For More Information:Caring for Rogue Valley902 Chevy Way, Medford, OR 97504Phone: 541.414.2324About Caring for Others | Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Redmond, Oregon, Caring for Others is a family-owned in-home caregiving company serving aging adults and individuals with disabilities across Oregon. With more than 18 years of experience and 600+ trusted Caregivers, the company offers a full spectrum of in-home care services — from personal care assistance and medication management to companion care, memory care support, and respite care. Caring for Others is not a franchise; every location is personally invested in the communities it serves. Visit caringforothers.com to learn more.

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