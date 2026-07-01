Residents urged to use caution during high temperatures

Worcester County Emergency Services officials urge residents to take precautions and check on elderly, vulnerable, and homebound neighbors, as dangerously high temperatures and heat index values exceeding 100 degrees are forecast for the area Wednesday through Sunday.

“Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather hazards, but heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable,” WCES Director Chris Shaffer said. “Looking out for one another during periods of extreme heat can save lives.”

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can increase the risk of heat related illnesses, especially for older adults, young children, individuals with medical conditions, outdoor workers, and those without access to air conditioning.

Residents are encouraged to take the following heat safety precautions to remain safe during extreme heat conditions:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Limit outdoor activities. Avoid strenuous work during the hottest part of the day.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing.

Take frequent breaks in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas.

Never leave children, older adults, or pets unattended in vehicles.

Check on family members, neighbors, and friends, particularly those who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.

The following County facilities are air conditioned and open to the public during normal business hours for those seeking to escape the heat.

Berlin, Ocean City, and Ocean Pines branch libraries and the temporary Pocomoke and Snow Hill branch locations will be open Friday, July 3, but will be closed Saturday-Sunday, July 4-5.

The Worcester County Recreation Center (WCRC) in Snow Hill will be closed July 3-4, but will be open July 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Know the signs of heat related illness. Heat exhaustion symptoms may include heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, and muscle cramps. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and symptoms may include confusion, loss of consciousness, hot and dry skin, or a body temperature above 103 degrees. If you suspect someone is experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately.