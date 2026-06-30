Livestreamed Events for July 2026

Each month, the Public Service Commission holds meetings, hearings, and other events related to the regulation of South Carolina's utilities at our offices. These events are livestreamed to the public and can be watched live at this link, or you can call in to the PSC's toll-free listen-only line at 1-877-309-2073 and enter the access code (601 673 909) to listen live.

You can find out more about upcoming events scheduled at the Public Service Commission at the links below:

Please note that these events are subject to change and may be rescheduled, held in abeyance, or canceled at the call of the Chair. Consult the PSC's calendar of events at this link to stay up-to-date on changes to the event schedule or reach out to contact@psc.sc.gov if you have any questions.