PSC Schedules AEP Communication Briefing for 7.13.26

The Public Service Commission has scheduled an allowable ex parte communication briefing for Monday, July 13th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.. The topic of this allowable ex parte communication briefing, which comes at the request of Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC and Duke Energy Progress, LLC (collectively, "the Companies"), will be Demand-Side Management/Energy Efficiency and the Companies' existing and proposed DSM/EE mechanisms.

This hearing will take place at the Commission's offices at 101 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Those interested in watching this allowable ex parte communication briefing can attend in person; please arrive at the Commission's offices before 1:00 p.m. to sign in.

More information can be found in the Notice of Request at this link. For more information, please contact the Public Service Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or at 803.896.5100.