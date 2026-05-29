Livestreamed Events for June 2026
Each month, the Public Service Commission holds meetings, hearings, and other events related to the regulation of South Carolina's utilities at our offices. These events are livestreamed to the public and can be watched live at this link, or you can call in to the PSC's toll-free listen-only line at 1-877-309-2073 and enter the access code (601 673 909) to listen live.
You can find out more about upcoming events scheduled at the Public Service Commission at the links below:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Docket Number & Link
|
Description
|
Livestream Link
|6.4
|1:00 p.m.
|Agendas
|Commission Business Meeting
|6.5
|9:00 a.m.
|2025-302-T
|Public Service Commission Review of South Carolina Code of Regulations Chapter 103 Pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. Section 1-23-120(J) - Article 2, Motor Carriers
|6.9
|10:00 a.m.
|2025-247-E
|Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC and Duke Energy Progress, LLC's Request for Approval of 2024 Competitive Procurement of Solar and Co-Located Storage Programs Pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 58-42-20(G)
|6.12
|9:30 a.m.
|ND-2025-19-A
|Docket Established Pursuant to Commission Order No. 2025-181 Related to the Commission's Regulatory Processes
|6.24
|10:00 a.m.
|2026-1-E
|Annual Review of Base Rates for Fuel Costs of Duke Energy Progress, LLC (For Potential Increase or Decrease in Fuel Adjustment)
Please note that these events are subject to change and may be rescheduled, held in abeyance, or canceled at the call of the Chair. Consult the PSC's calendar of events at this link to stay up-to-date on changes to the event schedule or reach out to contact@psc.sc.gov if you have any questions.
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