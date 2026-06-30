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detours

Resurfacing of Autumn Lane will start on Wednesday, July 1st.

Limited local traffic will be permitted on Autumn Lane during working hours due to construction equipment occupying the roadway. 

Traffic detours are anticipated on 7/1, 7/2 and 7/6.  Thanks in advance for your cooperation.

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detours

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