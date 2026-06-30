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Be Smart Over The Holiday Weekend

The #MiddletownRI Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to keep our roads, residents and visitors safe over the long holiday weekend. Please think before you get behind the wheel on the Fourth -- and always.

Town News and Updates Posted on June 30, 2026

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Be Smart Over The Holiday Weekend

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