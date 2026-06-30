Operation Safe Summer 2026

As part of Operation Safe Summer, the #MiddletownRI Police Department is teaming up the Newport and Portsmouth police departments and the State Police to keep our roads safe. Remember, all it takes is one bad choice to change your life forever.

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