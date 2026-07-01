Wright Scoop Partners with 250 Year Celebration

author, artist, wordsmith

Celebrate with US on July 4th. the Wright Scoop hosts exhibit and discussion on topic of “Freedom Fighters, their Herbal Medicines”.

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnering with Post 125 America Legion, on July 4th. the Wright Scoop - Sylvia Hoehns Wright- advocate, artist, author - hosts an exhibit of her art. At 3 p.m., she provides a discussion on the topic of “Freedom Fighters, their Herbal Medicines”.Held from 2-5 p.m., event 'Celebrate with Us' hosts military vehicles provided by the VA Military Vehicle Association, classic cars, bake sale, picnic style foods, patriotic music; and at 730 p.m. dance to the sounds of 'JC & the Heart of Country'.To honor America's 250 years of freedom on July 4th., the Wright Scoop spotlights heritage plant Sweetbay magnolia.From an ecological perspective, she first recommended heritage plants, dog rose and feverfew as Plants of CARE. As a follow up, Wright chose Sweetbay magnolia.Sweetbay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana) is utilized in traditional and herbal medicine for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and tonic properties. Historically used to treat fevers, respiratory issues, and digestive sluggishness, its bark and extracts are rich in active compounds like magnolol and honokiol, which help relieve stress and promote muscle relaxation.The dog rose (Rosa canina), a vigorous thorny deciduous shrub native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa, is known for its vitamin C-rich red rose hips in autumn.Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium) a daisy-like flowering plant in the Asteraceae family, is known for its use medicinally, primarily for migraine headaches, due to its active compound parthenolide.Plants of CARE, a Plant Recognition Program -During year 2025, Wright’s plants of CARE program spoghtlighted Eastern redbud Cercis canadensis, Native azalea Rhododendron periclymenoides (Michx.) Shinner and Basswood tree also known as linden. To close out year 2025, Wright recommended Camellia. For 2026, she partner with America's 250 years of freedom celebration, spotlighting Dog Rose and Feverfew.Wright’s advocacy program challenges all to reduce their carbon footprint as well as feed their families pesticide-free produce. “For,” says Wright, “any style landscape should not simply reflect traditional design concepts but be a result of the right plant, installed in the right place at the right (optimal) planting season—creating a legacy of green, healthier urban suburban communities.”While many plants are proven to enable landscape gardens, a plant of CARE is spotlighted for its ability to inspire people to CARE—have a perspective of conservation, advocacy, recovery and eco-efficiency.About The Wright Scoop – Sylvia Hoehns Wright - advocate, author, artist, wordsmithA graduate of the Virginia Natural Resource Leadership Institute program and recipient of “Turning America from Eco-weak to Eco-chic” award, Sylvia Hoehns Wright urges all to keep America's landscape beautiful, become people who CARE.For details, visit thewrightscoop.com, email syhwright@gmail.com or follow her activities on social media through Facebook group The Wright Scoop or @WrightScoop on Twitter/X.Side Bar - Celebrate with Us. July 4th., Wright Scoop partners with American Legion Post 125, Lakeside community, 1401 Hilliard Rd. Henrico, Virginia. From 2 - 5 p.m. plus dance 7:30 p.m.

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