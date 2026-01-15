Camellia Recognized a Plant of CARE

camellia - artist Sylvia Hoehns Wright

The Wright Scoop - Sylvia Hoehns Wright identifies camellia as a plant of CARE

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sylvia Hoehns Wright has recognized the plant camellia to enable eco-sustainable urban suburban landscapes as well as larger spaces. As a result, it is recognized as a ‘plant of CARE'." Why?From an ecological perspective, camellias flowers are recognized as a vital source of nectar for bees and other pollinators. And in fact. it is the source of nectar that ensures winter over survival of queen bees.While most camellias grown are not native, the state of Virginia for example hosts two native deciduous species: Mountain Camellia (Stewartia ovata) and Silky Camellia (Stewartia malacodendron).Mountain Camellia, a shrub native to the Central Appalachians mountains, is known to have rare occurrences in Virginia's coastal plain too. Silky Camellia, a large open branched shrub, grows primarily in the coastal plains of southeastern Virginia. It's considered to be beautiful, but a rare plant.The more widely grown ornamental camellias are Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua. Although not native to North America, they are popular because of their winter blooms. Known to thrive in acidic soils, they are reliably grown in USDA hardiness zones 7 and warmer.During the year of 2025, the plants of CARE program recommend Eastern redbud Cercis canadensis, Native azalea Rhododendron periclymenoides (Michx.) Shinner and Basswood tree also known as linden. To close out year 2025, Camellia is a recommendation.Plants of CARE, a Plant Recognition ProgramThe focus of Wright’s advocacy is to challenge all to reduce their carbon footprint as well as feed their families pesticide-free produce. “For,” says Wright, “any style landscape should not simply reflect traditional design concepts but be a result of the right plant, installed in the right place at the right (optimal) planting season—creating a legacy of green, healthier urban and suburban communities. The challenge is to create landscapes from a 'waste not and want not' ecological commitment, become caretakers for the environmental community.”As a hands-on landscape gardener, Wright has participated in nationwide regional plant testing, gaining familiarity with programs such as the "Southern Living Plant Collection," "Proven Winners," "Plants That Work" and many more. Still, while such plant materials are proven to enable landscape gardens, a plant of CARE is spotlighted by Wright for its ability to inspire people to CARE—have a perspective of conservation, advocacy, recovery and eco-efficiency.About The Wright Scoop – Sylvia Hoehns WrightA graduate of the Virginia Natural Resource Leadership Institute program and recipient of the "Turning America from Eco-weak to Eco-chic" award, The Wright Scoop – Sylvia Hoehns Wright urges all to keep America beautiful, become people who CARE—have a perspective of conservation, accountability, recovery and eco-efficiency.To inspire others, she offers one-on-one consulting, speeches and workshops and has published a series of eco-books.For details, visit thewrightscoop.com, email syhwright@gmail.com or follow her activities on social media through Facebook group The Wright Scoop or @WrightScoop on Twitter/X.Media ContactSylvia Hoehns Wright syhwright@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.