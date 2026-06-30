Meade County Planning Commission Notice: Hiring Building Inspector (Accepting Sealed Bids)

Opportunity to Bid - Meade County Planning Commission would like to invite you to come and join our team. We are accepting bids for:

Planning & Zoning Building Inspector

To request detailed information about this position please email: pzadmin@meadeky.gov or visit the office of the Meade County Planning & Zoning, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

For more information, please call the Meade County Planning & Zoning’s Office at 270-422-4676.

To be considered, sealed bids will need to be returned by no later than 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Bids shall be returned to Meade County Planning & Zoning Office, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY 40108.

Meade County Planning Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.