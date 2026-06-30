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Christmas in July

Celebrate the magic of the holidays, summertime style, at Fort Ransom State Park’s annual Christmas in July, happening July 18-19! Whether you're camping for the weekend or just stopping by, it's the perfect way to spread a little cheer under the summer sun.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.

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Christmas in July

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