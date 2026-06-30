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Sodbuster Days

Step back in time and experience life on the prairie during Sodbuster Days, an annual tradition at Fort Ransom State Park! This immersive, family-friendly event offers a hands-on glimpse into North Dakota’s homesteading and pioneer days.

The public is invited to experience the summer Sodbuster Days, July 11-12 at Fort Ransom State Park. The Fort Ransom Sodbuster Association, a group dedicated to preserving the farm life heritage of the early 1900s, coordinates the two-day event.   

The weekend will be packed with activities for the whole family to experience what homesteading and pioneer life were like in North Dakota. Stay tuned for the full schedule of events!

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Sodbuster Days

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