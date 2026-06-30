Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update - June 2026 Edition

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 30, 2026

The Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update highlights a selection of infrastructure projects underway across the province. The series provides an inside look at work in progress, the collaboration involved and the benefits these projects deliver for Saskatchewan people and communities.

Select construction projects at Saskatchewan provincial parks have reached substantial completion, including work at the service centres in Greenwater Lake Provincial Park's Cranberry Campground and Duck Mountain Provincial Park's Fern Campground.

"This monthly series strengthens our connection with communities and collaborators, so they are informed on major infrastructure work happening right here in our province," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "As we start summer here in Saskatchewan, I would just like to wish all our world class construction companies a safe and productive construction season as they continue to build the roads, facilities and services our province depends on."

The May edition of the Saskatchewan Monthly Construction Update spotlighted two health infrastructure projects: construction of the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre and achieving a million worker hours at the Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower project in Prince Albert.

This month, the series focuses on construction progress at:

misiwe-kisik | One Sky School in Saskatoon; and

The Equipment Storage Building project in Lumsden.

misiwe-kisik | One Sky School

A new, centrally located elementary school named misiwe-kisik | One Sky School is under construction to serve the Pleasant Hill, Riversdale and King George neighbourhoods in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon City Centre School project will consolidate the King George, Princess Alexandra and Pleasant Hill school communities into an up-to-date facility that will provide a high-quality learning environment for up to 400 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 students, as well as 74 child care spaces.

The new school is located on the former Princess Alexandra School site at 210 Avenue H South in Saskatoon.

"This project is about creating a modern, welcoming space where students can learn, grow and succeed," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "By bringing three schools into one location, we are strengthening connections and creating more opportunities for students, families and the surrounding neighbourhoods to have access to this facility."

What stands out about this school build is its innovative use of reclaimed wood, a key, creative construction feature which honours the past in a modernized education facility. The use of reclaimed wood was made possible through a $1 million investment from the federal government through the Green Construction Through Wood program.

Timber salvaged from four historic Saskatchewan grain elevators located in Kenaston, Milden, Simpson and Domremy has been repurposed into nail-laminated timber (NLT) panels used throughout the building.

The reclaimed material was carefully sourced through the deconstruction of these aging elevator structures where useable timber was salvaged, processed and refined to meet modern building standards.

"With Quorex's vast experience in conventional steel and pre-cast systems, we found the transition to mass timber to be relatively simple, the main difference being the need for greater precision in layout and installation, as mass timber limits tolerance for adjustments." Quorex Operations Manager Brent Mareschal said. "Much of what was installed arrived as a finished product, which significantly reduces the need for additional trades, materials and rework later in the project. With proper planning and execution, mass timber provides an efficient construction approach with savings in time, labour and resources."

Another unique feature of the project is the use of precast concrete panels for the exterior wall assembly. These panels are fabricated off-site in a controlled environment and then delivered for installation, which enhances quality, improves construction efficiency and reduces on-site labour and scheduling impacts. Precast panels also provide excellent durability and thermal performance, while offering a clean, consistent architectural finish that complements the timber structure of the school.

The use of premanufactured panel building components such as NLT, cross-laminated timber and the precast concrete panels has helped advance construction by allowing for quicker installation and reducing the influence of weather delays.

Key features of the design include increasing the gymnasium size beyond a standard elementary school gym, upgrading the servery to a full commercial kitchen and adding a dedicated community cultural space, all of which will better serve the surrounding community.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Ministry of Education and the Saskatoon Public School Division are key partners on the project in collaboration with the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

New Equipment Storage Building in Lumsden

A new location to store heavy equipment and road care supplies such as winter maintenance vehicles and road salt and sand is under construction near the town of Lumsden.

Located northeast of the community at the top of the valley, the Lumsden Equipment Storage Building project is intended to replace the existing storage facility with a modern building that addresses current space demands, supports ongoing operations and improves overall efficiency for maintenance and storage activities.

"Investments like the new Equipment Storage Building near Lumsden are critical to modernizing our highway maintenance infrastructure. This facility will provide our crews with the space, equipment and resources they need to work safely and efficiently year-round," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "We are strengthening our ability to deliver reliable service for Saskatchewan residents and supporting the long-term sustainability of our highway network."

This project uses a standardized equipment storage building design that has been implemented across Saskatchewan. By applying lessons learned from previous projects, the design has been refined to improve functionality, efficiency and adaptability, ensuring it effectively supports Ministry of Highways staff across the province.

The new Lumsden Equipment Storage Building will not only benefit Ministry of Highways staff who will experience a functional space to better support day-to-day operations but will also benefit the surrounding community and travellers along Highway 11 by enhancing the ministry's ability to efficiently maintain infrastructure and respond to operational needs in the area.

"Ledcor is proud to be part of the Lumsden Equipment Storage Building project, which will provide a modern office and maintenance facility to support the Ministry of Highways' operations," Ledcor Construction Senior Vice President - Prairies Brian Barber said. "With the steel structure now complete the project continues to move forward smoothly thanks to the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Highways, the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, the consultant design team and our project team. We are pleased to contribute to a project that will serve Saskatchewan's transportation infrastructure for years to come."

The project is currently in the structural phase, with foundation work, site grading and assembly of the steel structure now complete. Work will next focus on completing the building envelope, progressing the facility toward enclosure and interior development.

The building envelope is scheduled to be completed by end of summer 2026 with substantial completion anticipated for winter 2027.

Did You Know:

In total, the Saskatoon City Centre School project incorporates about 315,000 feet of reclaimed wood across hundreds of panels. These reclaimed materials are reintegrated into the school's design, creating a tangible link between Saskatchewan's agricultural history and the next generation of community infrastructure.

The new ESB in Lumsden will incorporate in-floor heating supported by a boiler system, providing efficient and consistent heating throughout the facility. This approach enhances energy performance while creating a comfortable and functional environment for year-round operations.

The 2026-27 Provincial Budget delivers a capital budget in Saskatchewan of $4.3 billion, one of the largest total capital budgets in Saskatchewan's history.

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