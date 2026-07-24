Louis Dreyfus Company Expansion Delivers Major Boost for Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 24 - Released on July 23, 2026

Yorkton to see 140 new jobs that help strengthen the region and protect the provincial economy.

Today, Minister of Agriculture David Marit, together with Assistant Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Tom Rosser and representatives from Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), officially opened the company's expanded facility in Yorkton. The complex now houses a new pea protein production plant, while the existing canola processing site was broadened to more than double crushing capacity to over 2 million metric tons.

"This massive investment in Saskatchewan will not only bring more jobs and opportunities to the region, but it will also provide a convenient and profitable outlet for Saskatchewan's agricultural producers to sell their commodities," Premier Scott Moe said. "Global giants like LDC choose to do business in our province because we offer supply chain certainty for processors, making Saskatchewan one of the best places in the world to support agriculture and food investments."

By the end of 2026, LDC's complex in Yorkton will employ a total of 260 people, adding 140 new jobs to the site that has been in operation since 2009.

"Our company has been successfully doing business here in Saskatchewan since we opened our first canola crushing facility in Yorkton back in 2009," LDC Country Manager for Canada Brian Conn said. "The province's highly capable agricultural producers and favourable business environment made the decision to expand our operations here an easy one."

The expansion will further contribute to Saskatchewan's agri-food exports, which reached $18 billion in 2025, the fourth highest year on record. It will also help the province achieve its Growth Plan goals of increasing agriculture value-added revenue to $10 billion and crushing 75 per cent of locally produced canola in Saskatchewan.

The facility will help protect the province, creating skilled jobs in the region and giving agricultural producers a more reliable and profitable outlet to sell their crops.

The completion of these projects by LDC represents another significant capital investment in the province by a large multinational corporation. Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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