Saskatchewan Releases Year End Financial Results

CANADA, June 30 - Released on June 30, 2026

Saskatchewan's financial status was highlighted in today's release of the 2025-26 Public Accounts Volume 1.

The Government of Saskatchewan ended the 2025-26 fiscal year with an operating deficit of $947 million. While this is an improvement of $263 million from the deficit projected at third quarter, it is a $960 million reduction from the surplus projected at budget. This compares to a $249 million deficit in the 2024-25 Public Accounts.

"While we have seen a small increase in revenue from oil prices, we continue to face significant expense pressures, particularly with regard to utilization in health care and our correctional facilities," Finance Minister Jim Reiter said. "Our government will continue working to reduce expenses while prioritizing affordability relief for Saskatchewan residents."

Total revenue increased from budget by a modest $77 million, while expense increased by $1 billion.

Increases in revenue came primarily from other own-source revenue, which was offset by notable decreases in net income from government business enterprises and taxation revenue.

Total expenses increased to $22 billion, an increase of $1 billion, or 4.9 per cent, from the 2025-26 Budget, primarily due to increases in the Health, Protection of Persons and Property, Economic Development and Education themes, driven by higher demand for health care services and increased wildfire response and evacuation activities. These increases were offset by a significant reduction in agriculture expense due to improved crop yields resulting in lower crop insurance payouts.

While net debt increased by $1.5 billion in 2025-26, Saskatchewan maintains the second lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio and has the best credit rating in Canada.

The 2025-26 Public Accounts Volume 1 provides a complete and accurate view of the Government of Saskatchewan's finances. To learn more information about the fiscal health of the province, you can view Volume 1 at: publications.saskatchewan.ca.

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Media Relations

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Regina

Phone: 306-787-6046

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