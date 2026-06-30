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Gruenhagen: Hold Gov. Walz and AG Ellison accountable!

Friends and neighbors,

The U.S. House recently issued a 200-page report that implicates Gov. Walz and A.G. Ellison, concluding that both men knew about widespread fraud and chose to do nothing about it for years.

As you know, Minnesota’s pervasive fraud problem is enormous in scale, with estimates ranging from $9 billion to $19 billion. Dozens of government workers came forward as whistleblowers to report concerns about fraud. Rather than being thanked for speaking up, those workers were threatened, punished, and in some cases fired. And because of this administration’s failures to stop fraud, the federal government is currently withholding more than $2 billion in Medicaid funding from Minnesota.

Please remember the people who are being hurt most by all of this: children, elderly Minnesotans, and people with disabilities who depend on state services. The money meant to help those people has repeatedly been stolen while leaders like Gov. Walz and A.G. Ellison looked the other way.

This week I posted a video about this topic. Please watch it and please share this message: https://youtu.be/Y1ICiRyl-RU?si=gsuLln2HlBK5vrMC

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask. Thank you for staying informed and staying involved.

God Bless,

Senator Glenn Gruenhagen

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Gruenhagen: Hold Gov. Walz and AG Ellison accountable!

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