Media Advisory: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint
June 30, 2026
Media Advisory: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint
LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting a BUI checkpoint at Chatfield State Park Sunday, July 5. Media are invited to cover park officers participating in Operation Dry Water to discourage boating under the influence and promoting boating safety.
Media Advisory:
What: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint
When: Sunday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Chatfield State Park north boat ramps
Who: CPW park officers and boating safety team
RSVP: Please RSVP to PIO Kara Van Hoose by Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m. (Friday, July 3 is a state holiday)
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