June 30, 2026



Media Advisory: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint

LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting a BUI checkpoint at Chatfield State Park Sunday, July 5. Media are invited to cover park officers participating in Operation Dry Water to discourage boating under the influence and promoting boating safety.

Media Advisory:

What: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint

When: Sunday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Chatfield State Park north boat ramps

Who: CPW park officers and boating safety team

RSVP: Please RSVP to PIO Kara Van Hoose by Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m. (Friday, July 3 is a state holiday)

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