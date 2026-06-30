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Media Advisory: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint

June 30, 2026
 

Media Advisory: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint

 

LITTLETON, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting a BUI checkpoint at Chatfield State Park Sunday, July 5. Media are invited to cover park officers participating in Operation Dry Water to discourage boating under the influence and promoting boating safety. 

Media Advisory: 

What: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint

When: Sunday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Where: Chatfield State Park north boat ramps 

Who: CPW park officers and boating safety team 

RSVP: Please RSVP to PIO Kara Van Hoose by Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m. (Friday, July 3 is a state holiday)  

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Media Advisory: Chatfield Operation Dry Water BUI Checkpoint

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