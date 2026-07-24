Colorado Parks and Wildlife implements voluntary fishing closures on portions of the White River

July 24, 2026

MEEKER, Colo. — Extreme low flows and high water temperatures have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement voluntary afternoon fishing closures on sections of the White River in Rio Blanco County until further notice.

Beginning July 25, voluntary fishing closures are in effect from noon to midnight on the following sections of the White River:

The North Fork White River from the White River National Forest boundary downstream to the confluence with the South Fork White River.

The South Fork White River from the White River National Forest boundary downstream to the confluence with the North Fork White River.

The White River from the confluence of the North Fork White River and the South Fork White River downstream to County Road 5.

"The White River is an amazing fishery," Meeker area aquatic biologist Gage Dean said. "From rainbow and brown trout to mountain whitefish, anglers are very successful when fishing these stretches. Closures are a necessary measure to help conserve these valuable resources for today and future generations."

Severe drought has created extremely low flows in the White River. Combined with summer heat, water temperatures have warmed quickly, creating dangerous conditions for fish, especially mountain whitefish, which is one of Colorado’s two native sportfish. Anglers are encouraged to comply with voluntary closures to help conserve these fish populations.

What Anglers Can Do

When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released. State officials recommend fishing early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, officials advise anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.

Anglers should check river conditions before traveling. For a complete list of voluntary river closures, visit the 2026 Weather and Drought Closures page.



# # #