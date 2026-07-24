CPW and partners restore, stock Monarch Park Ponds mountain fishing destination

Colorado Parks and Wildlife' Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery Manager Bryan Johnson observes as Assistant Wildlife Manager Zach Baker stocks rainbow trout into Monarch Park Ponds from a truck-mounted transfer tank on July 13. CPW Photo/Dean Miller

July 24, 2026

SALIDA, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with help from partners, have completed a multi-year restoration of Monarch Park Ponds, reopening one of Colorado's most accessible high-elevation fisheries and welcoming anglers of all ages and abilities back to a true mountain fishing experience.

Located about 15 miles west of Salida in the San Isabel National Forest near Monarch Pass, the pond complex features newly stocked rainbow trout, improved shoreline access, an ADA-accessible fishing pier funded by CPW’s Fishing is Fun Grant Program, and a parking area.

July 13 marked a major milestone as Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery and Salida area wildlife officers stocked the ponds with 300 catchable rainbow trout: 50 in the upper pond, 100 in the center pond and 150 in the lower pond.

“We wanted to create a place where more people could enjoy a true mountain fishing experience,” said Sean Shepherd, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Salida Area Wildlife Manager. “Monarch Park Ponds gives families, beginning anglers and people who may not be able to hike into the backcountry an opportunity to experience high-elevation fishing in a beautiful setting that's easy to reach.

Years of planning and collaboration transformed a sediment-filled pond complex into a healthier, more resilient mountain fishery. Colorado Parks and Wildlife led the effort to remove years of accumulated sediment, restore stream function, improve aquatic habitat and fishing access.

“The U.S. Forest Service deeply values our partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and others who help us with our commitment of expanding safe, sustainable recreation opportunities,” said Salida District Ranger Sarah Wiener. “Together, we are supporting healthy landscapes and improving access for all visitors. The extensive renovations underway at Monarch Park Campground reflect our shared priority to modernize recreation sites and enhance the overall visitor experience in the Monarch Pass area.”

Colorado Trout Unlimited led the stream restoration design process, while the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Department of Transportation, Madonna Mine, Policky Aquatics, and CPW all helped bring the project to completion.”

“CPW's Fishing is Fun Grant Program was proud to support the Monarch Ponds project,” said Travis Long, Grants Coordinator. “This work demonstrates the collaboration and dedication evident in successful projects that positively impact angling opportunities.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife's heavy equipment operator, Richard Martin, completed much of the excavation and habitat work throughout the multi-year project, Greg Policky of Policky Aquatics served as the local project manager providing daily construction oversight to help ensure the work was completed according to the design developed by the partnership team.

The project also complements ongoing U.S. Forest Service improvements in the Monarch Pass area, including plans for nearby campground enhancements.

The restoration also restores an important mountain fishing opportunity in the Monarch Pass area following the decommissioning of the Fooses Reservoir hydroelectric facility and Garfield Reservoirs, and closure of the associated lake fisheries. The renewed fishery once again provides anglers with an easily accessible high-elevation destination in an area long valued for its mountain fishing opportunities.

For CPW Aquatic Biologist Alex Townsend, the project was about more than rebuilding ponds.

“We wanted to make this fishery available to the widest range of anglers possible,” said Townsend. “It's a really good place to take kids fishing, but it also gives people a place to fish from shore, harvest rainbow trout if they want to, or learn to cast a fly along the restored stream.”

Townsend said restoring stream function, improving aquatic habitat and incorporating a sediment catchment basin into the design will help protect the fishery while making long-term maintenance easier. The project also provides flexibility to stock additional trout species as future management needs change.

Stocking trout into Monarch Park Ponds marked the final milestone in a project that began long before the fish ever reached the water.

The fish stocked July 13 represent nearly a year's work by the seven-person team at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery, where they were raised from eggs before being transported to Monarch Park Ponds.

Recreational fishing contributes significantly to Colorado's economy, supporting communities, local businesses and outdoor recreation across the state. Each catchable trout costs less than about $2 to raise at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery. Once stocked into public waters, each catchable fish generates more than 60 in economic activity.

“This is probably the best part of my job,” said Bryan Johnson, CPW's Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery manager. “Seeing people use these lakes and watching a child reel in a trout that our team spent the past year raising is what all of this work is about.”

Anglers ages 16 and older must possess a valid Colorado fishing license. Additional fishing information is available at cpw.state.co.us and great fishing opportunities are highlighted online in our online Fishing Atlas.

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PHOTO CUTLINES:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery Manager Bryan Johnson stocks rainbow trout into Monarch Park Ponds, CPW Photo/Dean Miller

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Assistant Wildlife Manager Zach Baker nets rainbow trout from a truck-mounted transfer tank for stocking into Monarch Park Ponds, CPW Photo/Dean Miller

Rainbow trout swim in a circle after being stocked into Monarch Park Ponds, CPW Photo/Dean Miller

The new ADA-accessible fishing pier at Monarch Park Ponds, CPW Photo/Dean Miller