Rachael Gonzales

Northwest Region Public Information Officer

970-773-8587 / [email protected]



Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates finalized downlisting of razorback sucker

Photo courtesy of CPW/Rachael Gonzales

July 23, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces its support for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to finalize the downlisting of the razorback sucker from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife fully supports this decision, which validates more than three decades of collaborative recovery work across multiple states and river basins," said CPW Native Aquatic Species Manager Jenn Logan. "While the razorback sucker still faces challenges, especially during drought years like this one, the species status has improved. This milestone is proof that dedicated partnerships, habitat management, and education can reverse the trajectory of our native species."

The decision finalizes a reclassification process that began when the proposed downlisting rule was published in the Federal Register in July 2021. The updated status demonstrates the success of long-term conservation partnerships, including the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program and the San Juan River Basin Recovery Implementation Program . These programs are a committed partnership among water users, private conservation groups, Tribes, hydropower interests, and state and federal agencies.

The razorback sucker is one of North America's largest sucker species, recognizable by the prominent, bony ridge or "keel" behind its head. First federally listed as endangered in 1991, the fish historically battled habitat fragmentation caused by dams and heavy predation on its larvae by introduced, nonnative sport fish species.

Tory Eyre, CPW Native Aquatic Species Coordinator, emphasized that while the overall status of razorback sucker has improved, the species still requires active management. Under the new threatened status, CPW will continue to support Recovery Program initiatives to address ongoing environmental pressures, including targeted flow management, expanding vital wetland habitats, and continuing robust stocking efforts.

Long-standing community education and outreach initiatives remain a cornerstone of ongoing river recovery efforts, establishing a conservation tradition built on decades of local collaboration.

For more than 20 years, CPW has partnered with the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program to host the Classroom Aquarium Program. This unique, hands-on initiative gives kindergarten through eighth-grade students across the Grand Valley the opportunity to raise razorback suckers in their classrooms. Each spring, students release their fish into the Colorado River at the Connected Lakes section of James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park. This experience increases awareness of local aquatic life and aims to pique students' interest in future fisheries careers.

Building on this educational foundation, CPW fully supports and encourages a student-led hatchery program at Palisade High School in Mesa County. This collaborative effort with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has empowered high schoolers to successfully raise fish directly in their school hatchery and release more than 1,500 native fish into the Colorado River. These driven young learners represent the future of fisheries biology and fish culture — a hands-on tradition that CPW will continue to champion for generations to come.

These traditional outreach efforts are paired with modern awareness campaigns. CPW is expanding its collaboration with the newly formed Grand Junction Razorback Suckers minor league baseball team. Building on successful education nights at Suplizio Field, CPW is excited to continue partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and students from Palisade High School to bring live razorback suckers to home games. These events give fans a chance to see this unique native fish up close and deepen the community's connection to river conservation.

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