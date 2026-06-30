Concealed Handgun Permit Application Processing Update

The Identification Bureau is committed to providing timely service and excellent customer support. As application volumes continue to grow, maintaining incomplete applications for extended periods is no longer sustainable. Effective July 1, 2026, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Identification Bureau will implement a new policy regarding Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) and CHP Renewal applications that remain incomplete for an extended period of time.

Previously, applications could remain in an active processing status while awaiting additional documentation or resolution of outstanding issues. Beginning July 1, 2026, applications that remain incomplete or contain outstanding requirements for more than six months are subject to administrative withdrawal by the Sheriff.

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 14-415.15, within 45 days after receipt of the items required under N.C.G.S. § 14-415.13 and the required mental health records, the Sheriff must either issue or deny the permit.

Applications that cannot be completed due to missing documentation or unresolved legal or eligibility issues will be administratively withdrawn by the Sheriff (ID Bureau). Applicants may reapply once all required documentation has been submitted and any outstanding issues have been resolved. Please note that in North Carolina, application fees for a Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) are non-refundable, regardless of whether the application is denied, revoked, or withdrawn.

Beginning July 1, the ID Bureau will begin the process of notification to those applicants who fall into this category of having an outstanding application for 6 months or longer with no activity. The Identification Bureau will provide a status update to customers when their process is not completed within 120 days by mail, email or phone correspondence. This administrative change is designed to improve efficiency while remaining consistent with the statutory requirement of issuing or denying permits within the required timeframe. If you have not heard anything about your CHP/Renewal status in that timeframe please feel free to contact us at (828) 250-4665 to obtain a status update.