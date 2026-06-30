Acceptable Forms of ID for Concealed Carry Permit

As of July 1, 2025, North Carolina has enacted a moratorium on the expiration of Class C driver’s licenses, allowing for standard non-commercial driver’s licenses that expire on or after that date to remain valid for driving within North Carolina for up to two years past their printed expiration. The moratorium lasts through December 31, 2027.

But there are limits — especially when it comes to other uses of your license or related documents like concealed carry permits. If you hold a concealed carry permit, or plan to apply for or renew one, be sure to check you license expiration date. Expired licenses will not be accepted as a valid for of ID in the conceal carry application process.

Here are steps to stay compliant: