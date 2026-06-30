Acceptable Forms of ID for Concealed Carry Permit
As of July 1, 2025, North Carolina has enacted a moratorium on the expiration of Class C driver’s licenses, allowing for standard non-commercial driver’s licenses that expire on or after that date to remain valid for driving within North Carolina for up to two years past their printed expiration. The moratorium lasts through December 31, 2027.
But there are limits — especially when it comes to other uses of your license or related documents like concealed carry permits. If you hold a concealed carry permit, or plan to apply for or renew one, be sure to check you license expiration date. Expired licenses will not be accepted as a valid for of ID in the conceal carry application process.
Here are steps to stay compliant:
- Check expiration dates on both your driver’s license (for ID) and your concealed carry permit. Do not assume one covers the other under this moratorium.
- If you plan to apply for or renew your concealed carry permit as required under NC law, you will need to be sure that your license is not expired and that you bring a valid form of ID such as a passport or military ID.
- If your driver’s license has expired but qualifies under the moratorium (Class C, expired on or after July 1, 2025, not suspended/revoked, etc.), you may still legally drive in NC, but you cannot use the expired ID for your application.
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