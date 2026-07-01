Jessup Manufacturing Company has acquired D&K Coating Technologies, combining decades of coating expertise to expand manufacturing capabilities, foster innovation, and better serve customers.

Jessup Manufacturing acquires D&K Coating Technologies, expanding its manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its long-term growth strategy.

Our greatest strength has always been our people. Together, the Jessup and D&K teams will drive innovation and create new opportunities.” — Rob Jessup

MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessup Manufacturing Company , a leading manufacturer of specialty coated materials, tapes, films, and converting solutions , today announced the acquisition of D&K Coating Technologies, a Janesville, Wisconsin-based provider of custom coating and toll coating services.The acquisition strengthens Jessup's manufacturing capabilities and supports the company's long-term growth strategy. D&K Coating Technologies will continue to operate under its existing brand and serve customers from its Janesville, Wisconsin, facility."D&K Coating Technologies is an excellent strategic fit for Jessup Manufacturing," said Rob Jessup, President and CEO of Jessup Manufacturing. "The company has earned a strong reputation for quality, technical expertise, and customer service. We are excited to welcome the D&K team and build on that legacy together."The acquisition includes the assets and operations of D&K Coating Technologies, located in Janesville, Wisconsin. D&K Coating Technologies was previously part of D&K Group, Inc., headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. The transaction applies specifically to the D&K Coating Technologies business and does not include the other businesses or operations of D&K Group, Inc."Innovation has always been driven by talented people working together to solve complex challenges," Jessup said. "The expertise and experience the D&K team brings to Jessup will strengthen our ability to develop new solutions, expand our technical capabilities, and continue delivering the quality and service our customers expect."Customers of both companies can expect a seamless transition with no immediate changes to products, services, or points of contact.The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.### About Jessup Manufacturing CompanyJessup Manufacturing Company is a manufacturer of specialty coated materials, tapes, films, and converting solutions serving a variety of industrial, graphics, safety, and specialty markets. Headquartered in McHenry, Illinois, Jessup has provided innovative products and customer-focused solutions for more than 70 years.

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