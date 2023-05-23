Jessup Manufacturing Launches 3307 Crystal Clear Anti-Slip for Safety and Style
We're making a difference in people's lives by providing them with a safety solution that doesn't compromise on style.”MCHENRY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup Manufacturing is proud to announce the launch of their new product, Safety Track® 3307 Crystal Clear Anti-Slip.
This revolutionary solution provides superior slip resistance without compromising on style. With its virtually invisible design and UV protection, this tape will stay clear and bright even when exposed to the sun's harsh rays.
Safety Track® 3307 is a super clear polyester film with a 60-grit surface that passes OSHA and ADA compliance tests.
The foot friendly surface is rated R11 for high-traction slip resistance, making it perfect for any area where barefoot traffic is common. It also holds up in wet conditions, making it ideal for swimming pools and decks, stairs and ramps, patios and balconies, fitness and yoga studios, surfboards, kayaks, boats and marine applications, playgrounds and recreational areas.
The non-PVC material makes this product earth friendly while still providing excellent adhesion to surfaces such as concrete, wood, tile, marble or fiberglass. It's easy to clean with mops and floor scrubbers so it won't get dirty or discolored over time. Plus, the European R11 rating from test method DIN EN 16165:2023-02, Annex B and the B101.1 and B101.3 slip resistance certifications from NSFI make it a safe choice for any environment.
"We're making a difference in people's lives by providing them with a safety solution that doesn't compromise on style," said Nancy Kierna, product manager at Jessup Manufacturing. "With Safety Track® 3307 Crystal Clear Anti-Slip you can ensure safety without sacrificing aesthetics."
Safety Track® 3307 is available now for purchase at www.jessupmfg.com as well as through select distributors worldwide. Contact us for more information at 1-888-711-7735 or email at info@jessupmfg.com.
About Jessup Manufacturing Company
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup’s engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, nonwoven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing and shipping logistics.
