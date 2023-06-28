Jessup Manufacturing Unveils ARMORLam® 15: A Groundbreaking Graphics Media Overlaminate with Unparalleled Performance
With our exclusive glass bead technology, ARMORLam® 15 provides our customers with a game-changing solution that delivers outstanding protection, slip-resistance, and environmental benefits. ”MCHENRY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup Manufacturing, a leading provider of innovative adhesive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of ARMORLam® 15, a revolutionary graphics media overlaminate that sets a new standard in the laminating industry. This groundbreaking product showcases Jessup's exclusive glass bead technology, delivering unparalleled benefits and performance to customers.
ARMORLam® 15 is a crystal clear overlaminate designed to offer unmatched protection for prints and graphics. Created with outdoor applications in mind, this high-quality solution provides up to 12 months of UV protection, ensuring images will remain vibrant and clear, even in the most challenging weather conditions. By preserving the integrity of prints, ARMORLam® 15 extends the lifespan of graphics, reducing the need for frequent replacements and saving both time and money.
One of the standout features of ARMORLam® 15 is its superior slip-resistance. The innovative glass bead technology incorporated into the overlaminate provides excellent traction, even in wet areas. This significantly minimizes the risk of accidents and injuries, making it a reliable choice for a wide range of applications, including high-traffic areas and floor graphics. Customers can now enjoy the perfect balance of aesthetic appeal and safety assurance.
In addition to its exceptional performance, ARMORLam® 15 reflects Jessup Manufacturing's commitment to sustainability. This groundbreaking overlaminate is crafted with an innovative PVC-free polyester formulation, making it an environmentally friendly choice for businesses seeking sustainable printing solutions. By choosing ARMORLam® 15, customers can achieve their sustainability goals without compromising on quality or durability.
"Jessup Manufacturing is thrilled to introduce ARMORLam® 15 to the market," said Mike Richardson, business development manager for graphics media at Jessup Manufacturing. "With our exclusive glass bead technology and a focus on sustainability, ARMORLam® 15 provides our customers with a game-changing solution that delivers outstanding protection, slip-resistance, and environmental benefits. We are proud to revolutionize the laminating industry and set new standards for performance and sustainability."
ARMORLam® 15 is now available for purchase through Jessup Manufacturing and its authorized distributors. To learn more about this innovative product and its applications, visit Jessup's website at www.jessupmfg.com or contact their business development manager for graphics media Mike Richardson at mrichardson@jessupmfg.com
About Jessup Manufacturing:
Jessup Manufacturing is a leading provider of adhesive solutions and specialty products, serving a wide range of industries worldwide. With a history of innovation and a commitment to quality, Jessup has established a strong reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs of their customers.
