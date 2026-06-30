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County Commission Schedules Special Meeting July 2

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 30, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a special meeting at 8 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussions are limited to approval of a proposed resolution declaring an end to the burn ban and repealing Resolution 2026-069, and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments.

The public is invited to attend and provide input.

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County Commission Schedules Special Meeting July 2

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