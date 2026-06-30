County Commission Schedules Special Meeting July 2
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 30, 2026) — The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a special meeting at 8 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussions are limited to approval of a proposed resolution declaring an end to the burn ban and repealing Resolution 2026-069, and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments.
The public is invited to attend and provide input.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.