Resources for Dealing with Adverse Heat Conditions

Granville County and all of central North Carolina is expecting sustained high heat in July, with temperatures reaching 100 for several days with little cooling at night. These conditions can become dangerous and residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as they can, stay in the shade if they must be outside, stay hydrated, and avoid heavy exertion (especially from 11 AM to 8 PM each day).

Members of the public are invited to visit public facilities operated by Granville County to find a safe cool place to relax, particularly all library branches and senior centers, which are free and open for public access during normal business hours.

Granville County Senior Services also participates in the operation fan heat relief program via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Aging. This free program provides fans for use in homes for eligible seniors that do not have adequate cooling systems. Call or visit a Senior Center location or visit the NCDHHS website for more information about this program

Please note, all non-emergency county facilities are scheduled to be closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 for the Independence Day Holiday.