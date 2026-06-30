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Resources for Dealing with Adverse Heat Conditions

Granville County and all of central North Carolina is expecting sustained high heat in July, with temperatures reaching 100 for several days with little cooling at night. These conditions can become dangerous and residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as they can, stay in the shade if they must be outside, stay hydrated, and avoid heavy exertion (especially from 11 AM to 8 PM each day).

Members of the public are invited to visit public facilities operated by Granville County to find a safe cool place to relax, particularly all library branches and senior centers, which are free and open for public access during normal business hours. 

Granville County Senior Services also participates in the operation fan heat relief program via the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Aging. This free program provides fans for use in homes for eligible seniors that do not have adequate cooling systems. Call or visit a Senior Center location or visit the NCDHHS website for more information about this program

Please note, all non-emergency county facilities are scheduled to be closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 for the Independence Day Holiday.

Facility
 Address Normal Hours of Operation
Berea Library 1211 US Highway 158, Oxford Tue 9 - 3, Thu 1 - 7, Fri 9 - 3
Granville County Senior Center 107 Lanier Street, Oxford Mon - Fri 8:30 - 5
North Granville Senior Center 301 Oxford Street, Stovall Mon - Fri 8:30 - 5
Richard H. Thornton Library 210 Main Street, Oxford Mon - Thu 9 - 8, Fri 9 - 5, Sat 10 - 5
South Branch Library 1550 South Campus Drive, Creedmoor Mon - Thu 10 - 8, Fri 10 - 5, Sat 12 to 5
South Granville Senior Center
 114 Douglas Drive, Creedmoor
 Mon - Fri 8:30 - 5
Stovall Library 300 Main Street, Stovall Mon - Wed 9 - 5, Thu 11 - 5, Sat 10 - 3

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Resources for Dealing with Adverse Heat Conditions

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