Henderson - Oxford Airport Celebrates Beginning of Water Main Installation Project

Granville County officials joined members of the Henderson-Oxford Airport Authority, City of Oxford, Vance County, City of Henderson, and the Golden Leaf Foundation for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the new water main installation project at the Henderson-Oxford Airport (HNZ). The project will allow HNZ to increase its hangar space and enhance fire suppression capabilities. The new infrastructure will support new employment opportunities both at the airport and for current and future industries that access the region via HNZ.

HNZ originally received $500,000 in the 2023-2024 State of North Carolina budget for the project, but engineering estimates showed a significant funding gap remained. Earlier this year, the Golden Leaf Foundation awarded a $600,000 grant to HNZ, and Granville County committed an additional $300,000. Once complete, the City of Oxford will provide water service to the HNZ Airport property.

“This project took vision and collaboration between so many entities,” said Granville County Commissioner Rob Williford. “The Airport Authority has sought out funding for this project for years, and we are grateful that the Golden Leaf Foundation, the NC General Assembly, and my fellow members of the Board of County Commissioners saw this as a worthy investment that will have a huge impact on Granville and Vance counties, Oxford, Henderson, and the whole region.”

HNZ Airport is also currently building a new taxiway to comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards, funded by the NC Department of Transportation Division of Aviation. Once both projects are complete, HNZ will be able to provide the same infrastructure available at other regional airports in central and eastern North Carolina.

HNZ Airport is in Granville County between Oxford and Henderson. It offers fixed-base operator (FBO) services, aircraft maintenance, and flight training. For more information, visit their website.

