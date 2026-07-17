Bright Star Theatre July 23, 2026 Peter Pan Richard H. Thornton Library @ 10:00 am Dino Tales South Branch Library @ 12:0 pm

Come out and join us for an interactive theatre performance. Kid friendly entertainment perfect for summer camps and families.





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