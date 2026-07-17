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Bright Star Theatre

Bright Star Theatre 

July 23, 2026 

Peter Pan

Richard H. Thornton Library @ 10:00 am

Dino Tales

South Branch Library @ 12:0 pm

Come out and join us for an interactive theatre performance. Kid friendly entertainment perfect for summer camps and families. 

Bright Star Theatre - July


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Bright Star Theatre

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