Stronger Together Fitness

South Branch Library

July 20, 2026 @ 6:00 pm









While you're enjoying your summer break there's still a great opportunity to stay active and maintain your fitness. This total body workout is designed to keep you in shape and energized throughout all your summer activities. It's a fun and effective way to boost your physical health while making the most of your free time.





Joining "Stronger Together" means that you won't lose momentum during the break but instead come back feeling stronger and more prepared for whatever the next season brings. So come try it out as we sample a variety of dynamic exercises that challenge every muscle group, boost your endurance, and improve your overall fitness



