Colorado Access Choice ACA Contracting 2026 Now Available Through FMO BenaVest

New partnership expands ACA Marketplace contracting opportunities for insurance agents in Colorado.

We are pleased to make Colorado Access Choice available through BenaVest and look forward to supporting agents with the tools and resources they need to succeed.” — Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in ACA, Medicare, Life, and Ancillary insurance solutions, today announced a new partnership with Colorado Access Choice , expanding access to ACA Marketplace contracting opportunities in Colorado for 2026.Through this partnership, licensed insurance agents can now contract with Colorado Access Choice through BenaVest, providing agents with access to an additional ACA Marketplace opportunity in Colorado.Colorado Access Choice is an ACA Marketplace product line developed by Colorado Access through its subsidiary, Access Connected Care Partners (ACCP). The addition of Colorado Access Choice strengthens BenaVest’s ACA carrier portfolio and supports the organization's commitment to helping agents expand their Marketplace business through carrier access, training resources, and enrollment support.“Colorado continues to be an important ACA market, and this partnership gives agents additional opportunities to expand their Marketplace presence while serving more Colorado consumers,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest. “We are pleased to make Colorado Access Choice available through BenaVest and look forward to supporting agents with the tools and resources they need to succeed.”Colorado Access Choice ACA Contracting Through BenaVestAgents contracting with Colorado Access Choice through BenaVest gain access to an additional ACA Marketplace opportunity designed to help them better serve individuals and families seeking health coverage in Colorado.Colorado Access Choice plans are designed for consumers seeking ACA-compliant Marketplace coverage and provide agents with another option when helping clients evaluate health insurance solutions available through Colorado’s individual insurance market.This partnership supports enrollment growth during both Open Enrollment Periods (OEP) and Special Enrollment Periods (SEP), while expanding the range of ACA contracting opportunities available through BenaVest.Benefits for Agents Contracting with Colorado Access Choice Through BenaVest– Simplified Colorado Access Choice ACA contracting for 2026– Access to ACA Marketplace opportunities in Colorado– Live carrier training through InsureUniversity – Marketing resources and enrollment support tools– Personalized onboarding and broker support– Competitive commissions for ACA enrollments– Opportunities to grow Marketplace business during OEP and SEP– Access to ongoing ACA training and compliance resources– Access to BenaVest’s technology ecosystem, including AI-powered agent tools and enrollment support resourcesBenaVest will feature Colorado Access Choice in upcoming InsureUniversity training webinars, providing agents with product education, enrollment guidance, compliance updates, and Marketplace best practices.Why ACA Marketplace Growth Matters in 2026As healthcare coverage needs continue to evolve, agents are increasingly seeking additional Marketplace opportunities to better serve their clients and support year-round enrollment growth.Through Colorado Access Choice, BenaVest agents can:– Expand their ACA carrier portfolio in Colorado– Serve individuals and families seeking Marketplace coverage– Grow their business during Open Enrollment and Special Enrollment Periods– Strengthen client relationships through additional coverage opportunities– Create new enrollment opportunities throughout the yearThis partnership reflects BenaVest’s continued commitment to helping agents succeed in the ACA Marketplace through carrier access, education, and ongoing support.About Colorado Access ChoiceColorado Access Choice is an ACA Marketplace product line developed by Colorado Access through Access Connected Care Partners (ACCP). The product line is designed to provide Colorado consumers with additional Marketplace coverage options and is available for agent contracting through BenaVest.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, Life, Dental, Vision, Retirement, and Ancillary products. Through carrier contracting, agent training, marketing support, and ongoing broker assistance, BenaVest provides agents with the resources needed to expand their businesses and better serve their clients.Powered by Gyde, BenaVest offers access to innovative technology, AI-driven agent resources, training platforms, and enrollment support tools designed to help agents operate more efficiently while delivering a better client experience.Through InsureUniversity, agents gain access to carrier training, compliance resources, educational webinars, and business development support to help grow their book of business.Ready to Contract with Colorado Access Choice?Agents interested in contracting with Colorado Access Choice through BenaVest can get started today through the dedicated ACA contracting page:Colorado Access Choice ACA ContractingFor additional onboarding assistance, carrier training, and enrollment resources, visit www.insureuniversity.com or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.BenaVest agents also gain access to ongoing education, compliance resources, and carrier training through InsureUniversity, helping them stay informed and prepared throughout the enrollment season.

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