Harbor Health ACA Contracting 2026 Through FMO BenaVest

New partnership expands ACA Marketplace opportunities for insurance agents through BenaVest.

The addition of Harbor Health expands the ACA opportunities available to agents through BenaVest.” — Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in ACA, Medicare, Life, and Ancillary insurance solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Harbor Health , expanding access to ACA Marketplace coverage solutions for 2026.Through this partnership, BenaVest agents can now access Harbor Health Individual & Family ACA plans, creating new opportunities to serve consumers seeking affordable, ACA-compliant health coverage.Harbor Health offers Marketplace-focused solutions designed to help individuals and families access comprehensive health insurance coverage while supporting agents with additional enrollment opportunities during both Open Enrollment Periods (OEP) and Special Enrollment Periods (SEP).“The addition of Harbor Health expands the ACA opportunities available to agents through BenaVest,” said Hugo Humanchumo, Agent Relations Manager at BenaVest. “We are pleased to provide agents with access to another ACA carrier that supports individuals and families seeking quality health coverage options.”Harbor Health ACA Coverage Solutions Available Through BenaVestIndividual & Family Marketplace PlansHarbor Health offers ACA-compliant Marketplace health plans designed to provide individuals and families with access to comprehensive healthcare coverage and essential health benefits.These plans create opportunities for agents to serve clients during Open Enrollment and throughout the year when eligible consumers qualify for Special Enrollment Periods.By adding Harbor Health to its carrier portfolio, BenaVest continues to provide agents with access to ACA coverage solutions that support client choice and enrollment growth.Benefits for Agents Contracting with Harbor Health Through BenaVest· Simplified Harbor Health ACA contracting for 2026· Direct access to Harbor Health ACA contracting pathways· Access to Individual and Family Marketplace opportunities· Texas-focused and broader contracting opportunities through BenaVest· Live carrier training through InsureUniversity · Marketing resources and enrollment support tools· Personalized onboarding and broker support· Competitive commissions for ACA enrollments· Opportunities to grow Marketplace business during OEP and SEPBenaVest will feature Harbor Health in upcoming InsureUniversity training webinars, providing agents with product education, enrollment guidance, compliance updates, and market-specific training resources.Why ACA Growth Matters in 2026As healthcare coverage needs continue to evolve, agents are increasingly seeking carriers that provide strong Marketplace solutions and opportunities for year-round enrollment growth.Through Harbor Health, BenaVest agents can:· Serve individuals and families through ACA Marketplace coverage· Grow their business during Open Enrollment and Special Enrollment Periods· Strengthen client relationships through affordable health coverage options· Expand their presence in available markets· Create additional revenue opportunities through ACA enrollmentsThis partnership reflects BenaVest’s continued commitment to providing agents with access to carriers that support growth across the ACA Marketplace.About Harbor HealthHarbor Health offers ACA Marketplace coverage solutions designed to support individuals and families seeking comprehensive health insurance options. Through its focus on accessible healthcare coverage and member support, Harbor Health helps consumers navigate their health insurance needs while maintaining access to quality care.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) dedicated to helping agents grow with ACA, Medicare, Life, Dental, Vision, Retirement, and Ancillary products. Through carrier contracting, agent training, marketing support, and ongoing broker assistance, BenaVest provides agents with the resources needed to expand their businesses and better serve their clients.Ready to Contract with Harbor Health?BenaVest agents can begin contracting with Harbor Health through the ACA contracting pathways below:ACA Marketplace ContractingHarbor Health ACA Contracting – TexasFor additional training, onboarding assistance, and Harbor Health product education, visit www.insureuniversity.com or call the Broker Support Line at (800) 893-7201.

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