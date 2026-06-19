BenaVest Achieves Elite Plus Status in the 2026 Marketplace Circle of Champions

BenaVest earns CMS Elite Plus recognition for helping 500+ consumers enroll in qualified Marketplace health plans.

We are honored to recognize BenaVest for their tireless dedication to providing exceptional service and helping consumers navigate their healthcare options.” — Deputy Administrator & Director at CMS

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest is proud to announce that the Health Insurance Marketplacehas officially recognized it for its extraordinary achievement in enrolling over 500 consumers in qualified health plans during the recent Open Enrollment Period.In recognition of this milestone, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded BenaVest the prestigious Elite Plus membership in the 2026 Marketplace Circle of Champions. This honor is the highest distinction available within the program, reserved exclusively for the nation’s top-performing health insurance brokers and health insurance agents who demonstrate unparalleled commitment to consumer outreach and enrollment excellence.“We are honored to recognize BenaVest for their tireless dedication to providing exceptional service and helping consumers navigate their healthcare options,” said the Deputy Administrator & Director at CMS. “Our health insurance agency partners are vital to our mission of expanding access to affordable, quality coverage across the country.”Standing Tall in a Complex Market: The BenaVest AdvantageIn an ever-changing healthcare landscape, BenaVest stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation. While many find the process of securing coverage overwhelming, BenaVest simplifies the experience through a combination of proprietary technology and a human-centric approach. As a leading health insurance agency, we don’t just process applications; we advocate for the consumer, ensuring every individual and family finds a plan that fits both their medical needs and their budget.Our standing in the industry is built on a foundation of "Agent Empowerment." By providing our health insurance brokers with the industry’s most advanced tools and training, we ensure that every client who speaks with a licensed BenaVest agent is receiving the most accurate, up-to-date, and professional guidance available in the ACA Marketplace.What is the Marketplace Circle of Champions?The CMS Marketplace Circle of Champions program was designed to celebrate the hard work and heart that Marketplace-registered agents and brokers put into their communities. While the program recognizes those who enroll 20 or more consumers, the Elite Plus designation is a rare tier reserved for those who have successfully enrolled 50 or more individuals. Reaching this level in 2026 highlights BenaVest’s massive scale and its ability to impact thousands of lives through better healthcare access.To be eligible and qualify for the Circle of Champions, agents and brokers must have:• Completed the current-year Marketplace registration and training requirements for agents and brokers• A valid National Producer Number (NPN)• An approved, active health-related line of authority in the states in which they’re licensed to operate• Assisted at least 50 active re-enrollments and/or new enrollments during Open Enrollment, with at least 73% of total enrollments being active enrollments• An unresolved citizenship/immigration and income Data Matching Issue (DMI) rate below 4%• A Medicaid denial attestation rate below 12%How to Get CoveredConsumers seeking expert assistance with Obamacare enrollment or with questions about their current 2026 coverage can connect with a certified professional at BenaVest by calling (877) 962-8332.• Find a Local Office: If you are searching for a local ACA Enrollment Center or wish to sit down with a certified Obamacare agent, visit: https://www.benavest.com/obamacare-locations-by-state/ • For Agents: Independent health insurance agents interested in joining BenaVest’s award-winning network or seeking contracting opportunities with top-rated ACA carriers should visit www.insureuniversity.com About BenaVestBenaVest is a premier national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and full-service health insurance agency. Operating across 48 states, BenaVest specializes in ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare, and alternative health solutions. By bridging the gap between top-tier carriers and the consumers who need them, BenaVest continues to lead the industry in consumer advocacy and professional agent support.

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