New eApp Delivers Faster, Simpler, and More Convenient Digital Experience for Agents and Clients

1891 Financial Life launches a new digital annuity eApp on July 6, streamlining applications and enhancing the experience for agents and clients.

This is an exciting milestone. 1891 Financial Life has created a streamlined annuity eApp that helps agents spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on the relationships that matter most.” — Lisa Bickus, CEO, 1891 Financial Life

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life is pleased to announce the official launch of its new Electronic Application (eApp) platform for their annuity products, marking another step forward in the organization's ongoing commitment to enhancing the application experience for agents and clients through technology.Developed in partnership with iCover and Solvrays, the new eApp platform combines iCover's industry-leading digital application technology with Solvrays' intelligent integration capabilities to create a seamless, end-to-end experience.Designed with both agents and clients in mind, the new eApp platform creates a user-friendly digital experience from application through submission. Applications can be completed on a tablet or computer, allowing agents to meet clients wherever they are.The 1891 Financial Life eApp will go live on July 6, 2026. It is available for annuity applications with initial premium amounts ranging from $1,000 to $1,000,000. All contracted producers with 1891 Financial Life will be able to take advantage of the platform."This launch represents an exciting milestone for 1891 Financial Life and the agents and members we serve. The new annuity eApp reflects our commitment to combining innovation with personal service. Through our partnerships with iCover and Solvrays, we've created a streamlined digital experience that helps agents spend less time on paperwork and more time focused on the relationships that matter most."— Lisa Bickus, CEO, 1891 Financial Life"At iCover, we're committed to helping carriers and distributors modernize the insurance buying experience. The launch of 1891 Financial Life's new annuity eApp is an important step toward creating a faster, more efficient process for agents and consumers alike. "— Hari Srinivasan, CEO, iCover"Insurance organizations are looking for ways to modernize without disrupting the systems they rely on every day. The launch of 1891 Financial Life's new annuity eApp is a great example of how technology can simplify operations, accelerate processing, and create a more seamless experience for agents and members."— Bobbie Shrivastav, Co-Founder and CEO, SolvraysWhile technology continues to improve how business is conducted, 1891 Financial Life remains focused on its core mission: helping individuals and families protect what matters most through life insurance and annuity solutions. The new annuity eApp is another step toward making those solutions more accessible, efficient, and client-focused.About iCoveriCover delivers the best life insurance and annuity buying experience through the industry's fastest eApp and a proprietary AI-powered underwriting platform. Our technology helps carriers accelerate growth, increasing sales by more than 20% while reducing operational costs by 40%. iCover supports the life insurance ecosystem with end-to-end solutions, including eApp, an algorithmic underwriting engine, illustrations, policy administration, underwriting workbench, manual underwriting services, and distribution through iCover Direct. To learn more about iCover, visit www.icoverinsure.com About SolvraysSolvrays is the AI powered operating layer for insurance. The platform helps insurers automate workflows, eliminate manual work, and connect legacy and modern systems without costly rip and replace initiatives. Built specifically for insurance and financial services organizations, Solvrays enables carriers to improve operational efficiency, accelerate decision making, and deploy AI where work happens. Learn more at www.solvrays.com About 1891 Financial Life1891 Financial Life is a not-for-profit life insurance society dedicated to providing financial protection while strengthening communities through member benefits and service initiatives. With a legacy built on faith, integrity, and compassion, the organization offers a range of life insurance and annuity products designed to meet the evolving needs of its members. To learn more about 1891 Financial Life, visit www.1891financiallife.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.